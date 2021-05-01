Dear Oppa: A Shawol from India REVEALS how Minho's To the Beautiful You made her a big fan of SHINee

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Miruthula from India dedicates her sweet letter to SHINee. Read her letter below.

SHINee made 2021 an already memorable year for Shawols with not one but two successful comebacks. From their Don't Call Me era to their recent Atlantis era, Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin have proved to the world yet again why they remain the untouchable Princes of K-pop, even after three members were away from the limelight for two years, owing to their military enlistment. With Taemin recently announcing his enlistment to the military at the end of May, it's going to be yet another 'wait game' for the fandom but the love will forever remain between SHINee and their beloved Shawols.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Miruthula from India to SHINee. Read her letter below:

Hii I'm Miruthula from Tamil Nadu, India! I first saw Minho oppa in "To the Beautiful You," my most fav k-series forever when it was telecasted in TN channel about five to six years back. I had a crush on him from then. But since at that time, I was not aware of the technology that much, I didn't search about him. As my heart wished to watch my most fav series again during this lockdown, I again watched it but this time I'm lil matured. I searched about my fav Minho oppa and came to know about our amazing SHINee. I searched more about SHINee group members and came to know about our precious Jonghunaaa. I can't help myself from breaking into tears. I searched more and watched more videos of our SHINee boys and now I am addicted to them! I will proudly say it loud to this world that I am a big fan of SHINee! I saw Minho oppa on "Excited India" and felt sad for missing a great opportunity for meeting one of my fav idol. Although I like all the SHINee songs I'm stuck in the loop of "Ring Ding Dong." The recent comeback of our SHINee "Don't Call Me" again turns out to be a great hit! One day for sure I will come to Korea for meeting my fav SHINee boys. No matter what I will be supporting you always SHINee. Oppas saranghae.

