Dear Oppa: Sisters & BTS fans reveal that their Christmas wish was to meet the Bangtan boys
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented band BTS. Sisters and fans of the band–Myra and Kyra have reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Hello Jimin... Jungkook... Suga... RM... Jin, J-Hope and V
Greetings to you all..... all the way from India... My name is Myra and i am 10 years of age. My younger sister is Kyra and she is 9 years old. I just wanted to tell you all that I am a huge fan of your group and i have been listening to all your songs since the time i have come to known of you. I love to listen to your songs because it makes me feel good and i feel better on days ive had a bad day at school :) or had a rough time with my friends. All your songs are amazing and i keep repeating them all the time.... Since I started listening to your songs i automatically feel happy and amazing and you alll bring a BIGGGGGGG SMILE ON MY FACE ALL THE TIME. The song I LOVE the most is 'Butter' because it is just perfect.....Even my mom loves it.. i made her listen to it :)))))) I tell this from my heart that I want to meet all of you guys in person and come to South Korea..... it was my christmas wish to santa and i hope it comes true,,,,I hope that you all come to India as well as there is a crazy fan following here for you all... WE ALL LOVE YOUR MUSIC AND LOVE YOU ALL LIKE CRAZY :)))))) I hope with all my heart that you get to read this email and have a minute of your precious time to write back to me:))))))))
Goshhhhhhh that would be something:)))))))
THANK YOU
and LOVE YOU JIMIN, JUNGKOOK, SUGA, RM, JIN, V and J-HOPE
God bless you all....
Lots of love
from Myra & Kyra
