Dear Oppa: A Song Joong Ki fan from India reveals that his smile is a source of strength and happiness for her

Song Joong Ki is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Korean entertainment industry. The talented actor made his debut with the 2008 period film 'A Frozen Flower'. However, it was his performance as the fearless and charismatic Captain Yoo Si Jin aka 'Big Boss' in 'Descendants Of The Sun' that really catapulted him to stardom. Since then the versatile actor has headlined many interesting projects including the legal-thriller 'Vincenzo' and the Sci-Fi film 'Space Sweepers', cementing his position further in our hearts.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sweety from India for the talented actor Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I'm Sweety from India. I hope you are all hale and hearty. I don't know if you ever know me or not but I just wanna tell you that this letter belongs to your craziest fan. For the very first time I saw you on TV in DOTS (Descendants Of The Sun), I just fell in love with you and your character. You will always be my Big Boss. I don't know if you will read this letter or not but every day I'm falling for you. There's something in your smile that makes me happy every time. No matter what character you get, you always portray it beautifully. Thank you for being one of the reasons for my happiness. Waiting to see you and hug you once in my life.

May all your wishes come true.

With love

Your craziest fan

Sweety.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Did Song Joong Ki's India based Fan Club send him a coffee truck on the sets of Vincenzo?

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!