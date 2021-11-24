Dear Oppa: A South African ARMY congratulates BTS for their historic win in the AMAs

BTS is undoubtedly the biggest band on the planet but they never let it show in their ways of living. The happiness they exude when achieving a new goal makes the ARMYs understand how humble they are. They also teach valuable lessons to their fans, giving them the strength and room to grow as good people, just like the ARMY writing this letter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Audrey from South Africa to BTS. Read her letter below.

My heart is pounding with joy as I'm writing this letter or rather email.....

The feeling that I felt when my kings took those awards is unexplainable. I'm so proud of them and I'm also proud of being an army. They made history at American Music Awards and I couldn't be more proud of them.I purple you kings keep on doing great things and bagging em awards. Salang haeyo. Army will always be behind you

