Dear Oppa: A South African ARMY is proud to be a fan of BTS and wishes to see them perform live one day

BTS is undoubtedly the biggest band on the planet but they never let it show in their ways of living. The happiness they exude when achieving a new goal makes the ARMYs understand how humble they are. They also teach valuable lessons to their fans, giving them the strength and room to grow as good people, just like the ARMY writing this letter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Audrey from South Africa to BTS. Read her letter below.

My name is Audrey and I'm from Africa,South Africa

I just wanted to pass this message to the members if it happens that it gets to them..... you are all doing an amazing job and I'm really proud to be your fangirl ,you really helped me to find myself and my smile again cause there are many people who tried to bring me down calling me names and all that ,but in you guys ...in your music I literally found peace and right now I told myself that I'm gon do me and I don't care what anybody else gotta say anymore. I personally love all of you and my wish is to at least come to your concert one day if not meet you guys.I love y'all and I know there are many of us who do.keep up the great work that you are doing which is feeding us good music.May God bless you .

Also Read: WATCH: B1A4 embody the sincere gratitude towards their fans in ‘Adore You’ MV

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.