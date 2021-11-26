Dear Oppa: A South African ARMY receives help from BTS through their music and videos

BTS is undoubtedly the biggest band on the planet but they never let it show in their ways of living. The happiness they exude when achieving a new goal makes the ARMYs understand how humble they are. They also teach valuable lessons to their fans, giving them the strength and room to grow as good people, just like the ARMY writing this letter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Retshephile Kupa from South Africa to BTS. Read her letter below.

My name is Retshephile Kupa, an army from South Africa. The purpose of writing this letter is to wish BTS the best of luck in everything they do daily. You know, knowing BTS,listening to their music and following them has made my life so much easier and meaningful. At first I had no interests nor something that I usually do. In my spare time I would use it to study or play games. I had a low self esteem. Sometimes I would ask myself about how people view me and that will make me overthink everything. But now watching the concert and videos of BTS made me think that I am who I am and no one can change that. I have never been so obsessed with a group of people but now I see I am with BTS.They are my source of happiness. I hope that I will be able to attend their concert and meet them one day. And I have made that a goal and I am going to fulfill it no matter what happens. I'm grateful to each and every member of BTS for providing us with good music. They must keep that up and make their fans happy. I hope that one day they will consider coming to South Africa. I purple you BTS member

Also Read: SF9's Rowoon selected as MC for the '2021 KBS Gayo Festival' to air on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country and IG handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.