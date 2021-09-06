Dear Oppa: A South African ARMY thanks BTS’ RM for helping her achieving her dream

Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM (short for Real Me) (formerly known as Rap Monster and Runch Randa), is a rapper-songwriter and record producer under Big Hit Music. He is the leader and a rapper of BTS, also he is notable for his large input in songwriting and production in the discography of the group. BTS has always been a source of strength and confidence for ARMY. Their music, pictures, words, letters, etc. help their fans to be confident and love themselves just as they are. They are at the pinnacle with the help of ARMYs but they helped ARMYs reach their own heights as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Mercy from South Africa to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

Dear Namjoon oppa,

I hope you are doing well amidst this pandemic.I know you might probably never see this message but I want to tell you that you are a big inspiration.You are a great leader and have changed my love for the better because you have taught me to love myself. Because of you I can shamelessly love myself and be confident.You once said "no matter who we are,gender identity or colour ,always speak yourself" since that day those words touched my heart and inspired me a lot.I would like to thank you for coming into my life and changing it for the better.You are really my biggest inspiration and,I hope one day I could meet you which sounds almost impossible due to Covid-19. I have realized that your birthday is almost here and I pray to God that you're safe and will have a great birthday,because that will be the first day of your year.Everytime I watch you perform on stage I smile a lot because you have achieved so much and that inspires me to also do the same.I wake up confidently everyday to work hard in order to achieve my dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant,which has been what I wanted all my life.I always remember that with people like you who inspires me a lot I know I can achieve this dream. I'm sending all the love from South Africa.I just want you to know that I purple you .Saranghae oppa .I really hope we meet one day

