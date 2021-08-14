Dear Oppa: A South African fan emphasizes that there isn't anyone like Ji Chang Wook & she is in awe of him

One of the most handsome, talented and versatile actors in the Korean entertainment industry is Ji Chang Wook! The talented actor with a gorgeous eye smile and charismatic looks rose to fame with dramas like 'Empress Ki', 'Healer', 'Suspicious Partners', 'The K2' and more recently 'Lovestruck in the City'. The actor boasts of an impressive repertoire of projects and is all set to star in Netflix's 'The Sound Of Magic' alongside Hwang In Yeop as the charming magician Lee Eul.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kat from South Africa for the talented actor Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

Kat from South Africa

3 to 4 months ago, I got introduced to the world of K-drama's, a world I was never interested in but now that I've had a taste of it, I can't get enough of it. It was in those months that I learned of Ji Chang-Wook. Unlike other K-stars what attracted me about Wookie was not his looks, but his acting. It was through his acting that I started to pay attention to him and then noticed he has captivating attractiveness.

I started following him and it was then I learnt a lot about the man Ji Chang Wook and not the actor, thanks to his vlog on YouTube. I realised he is not only a sweet soul but a hard worker, which not only makes me love him but admire him as well.

I've seen countless videos where other personalities complimented his looks, but the one that caught my attention was on 'Laborhood On Hire', where he mentioned how his face was not his type and that part made me cry and at that moment all I wanted was for him to see himself through my eyes and he would know just how beautiful he really is inside and out.

Wookie, continue being the amazing, beautiful and pure soul that you are and thank you for sharing parts of you on your vlogs. Just seeing you, being you always makes my week brighter.

Saranghae Wookie.

