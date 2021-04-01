Dear Oppa: A South African fan expresses their love for Ji Chang Wook; compliments him as an all rounder actor

Everytime actor Ji Chang Wook comes on stage, he leaves us mesmerized with his performances! From Healer to Suspicious Partner to Backstreet Rookie to Lovestruck In The City - each performance has been a notch higher than before and made us fall in love with him more! He has also appeared on many variety TV shows, giving fans a glimpse of his shy personality!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sanz from South Africa to the Healer actor, Ji Chang Wook. Read their letter below.

I adore him as an actor, he is so talented. The first time I saw his acting was in Healer, it still is my favorite and I have watched it more than 5 times so far. He is absolutely gorgeous and I have so much respect for him. When I watch behind the scenes and interviews I can see his shyness coming through. He is an allrounder actor but I prefer him in action combined with romance roles. I can understand why he is so popular. I trust and believe that he will find his true love/soulmate one day. Love will knock on his door when he least expects it. He must stay grounded and enjoy this ride he is on. He must trust his gut feeling and never ever doubt that he is not good enough.

Sanz, South Africa.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.