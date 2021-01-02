Dear Oppa: A Sri Lankan fan wishes to have a big brother like Doctor Stranger's Lee Jong Suk in her next life

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Chandu from Sri Lanka gives a warm welcome to Lee Jong-suk's highly-awaited drama career post returning from the military as the 31-year-old actor will be discharged today, i.e. January 2, 2021.

Lee Jong-suk fans are currently rejoicing as the 31-year-old actor will be discharged from the military today, i.e. January 2. For the unversed, the handsome actor, who enlisted to the military in March 2019, has starred in some memorable dramas from over the years, namely Doctor Stranger, Pinnochio, W - Two Worlds and While You Were Sleeping, just to name a few.

Today's heartwarming letter in the Dear Oppa series has been penned by Chandu from Sri Lanka to Jong-suk. In her letter, Chandu reveals how the humble actor's emotionally stirring performance in Doctor Stranger won her respect. Read her letter below:

Dear Jong suk Oppa,

Actually, I'm so excited to write this letter. But I want to give you a warm welcome for your drama career after returning from the military. So, just take my letter as an evidence for your non-changing fan love.

I'm Chandu, a 20-year-old girl from Sri Lanka. I waited to send this letter until you discharged from military. Actually, I knew about you after watching the drama I Can Hear Your Voice in 2016. You played a charming and innocent role of a boy who lived with full of sadness in that drama. After watching that, I liked your acting style a lot. So I watched Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, While You Were Sleeping and W - Two Worlds dramas too.

In those dramas, your character is different from one another. Specially in Doctor Stranger as Park Hoon, you acted with very very strange dramatic actions. I like the scene, how you comfort the broken heart of Kang So-ra in Doctor Stranger. It flutters me too. I also cried in that moment. So again, respect for your realistic drama skills.

Also, you are not just an Oppa for me, I wish to have a big brother as you in my next life. I like the way how you respect and care about your co-stars during off-camera. It's so cute. And I'm always lucky to be a fan of a humble actor as you.

I hope to meet you at a fan meeting in the future. So I'm learning Korean now. It will be easy and comfortable to exchange our ideas. At last, I don't know if you read this letter or not. But don't forget, your fans are still with you and looking for your success.

Your loving fan,

Chandu.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

