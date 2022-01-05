Dear Oppa: A Sri Lankan Stay thanks Stray Kids for being the reason of her smile

Stray Kids is a boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group won ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ on June 3, awarding them their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Devinya from Sri Lanka to Stray Kids. Read her letter below.

Dear stray kids oppa,

It's my first time writing a letter to someone whom I adore so much. So I'm not perfect at writing letters. I was introduced to you guys a year before and became a STAY and now I can't stop thinking about you and listening to your songs. I want to thank all the members from bottom of my heart. Thankyou for being the reason I smile like an idiot all day. I'm grateful to you guys for always inspiring me. Stray Kids existence has made my life more cheerful. Your songs brought more rhythm for my life. I hope I can meet you oneday. And yes please come to Sri Lanka for a tour or for a show or for anything else. Sri lankan STAYS are waiting for our idols STRAY KIDS. You're the best boyz. I promise that I'll be a proudful stay and I'll always root for STRAYKIDS till the END.I hope you guys will be healthy and happier. Love you.

From your Sri Lankan fan, well wisher devinya.

