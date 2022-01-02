Dear Oppa: STAY member pens down heartfelt poem to idols of STRAY KIDS; Calls 8 alums ‘healers’

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented actor and singer Cha Eun Woo. A fan named Chris T Esther has reached out to the idol via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

I have written a poem dedicated to STRAY KIDS to show my love for them.

THE PAINKILLER

I was a soul wandering alone. Seeking my own comfort zone. I used to carry pain in my heart. Without relief, it really hurt, but then I came across you, your songs made me like you.

The lyrics touched my broken soul, stitched the pieces back to whole. You became my painkiller. You made me a lot happier. You're 8 people, not just one. With you, I had so much fun. You erased all my sadness. Gave me lots of happiness. Every time you smiled, I did too. Every time you laughed, I did too. At times you get so chaotic; Sometimes you turn dramatic. And so you put on a show to enjoy, never ceases to give me great joy. So, I call you my painkiller. You are the medicine, the healer. I listened to your album, NoEasy. Learnt to hold on, even if it isn't easy. How can I ever repay you? For your songs and love too? Channie, Binnie and Hannie; Minnie, Innie and Hyunjinnie; And also, Felix and Lee Know. You cool me down like snow. You are truly my painkiller, you make my burden lighter. Wipes away all my tears lift me up from my fears. You gifted me a big caring family, with whom I express myself freely. I'll be with you till the very end, as a fan, a sister and a friend. You're my one and only painkiller, I promise to STAY with you forever.

(Dedicated to my, STRAY KIDS)

