Dear Oppa: A STAY from Nigeria writes about feeling motivated by Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band. The group officially debuted in 2018, and currently comprises eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Stray Kids' most recent release was their compilation album ‘SKZ2021’ released in December 2021. The group is currently gearing up to release its sixth EP ‘ODDINARY’ this March.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ayodele Alexandra from Nigeria, to Stray Kids. Read her letter below.

Dear Stray Kids,

I've been a STAY ever since I first listened to ‘Hellevator’, even though then I didn't know who sang it or the meaning of the song. It just made me feel at home, and that feeling was to be rekindled a few years later when I listened to ‘Miroh’. I was so mind blown when I watched the music video and read the lyrics, and from that day on, I knew y'all were forever going to be my favourite music group.

You know sometimes when I look at you guys performing and doing it so well, it motivates me to do whatever I want to, knowing that if I practice and work hard I could do anything. Whenever I'm having a bad day, I know I can always turn to you guys. Watching one of your music videos is enough to make me happy and motivated and I'm so grateful for that.

Thank you Chan for the VLives you constantly give STAY, and your supportive words. Thank you Lee Know for helping me snap out of my stupid delusions (it's embarrassing to explain). Thank you Changbin and Han for always giving me the motivation to keep doing what I love, which is rapping. Thank you Hyunjin, thank you Seungmin, thank you I.N, and finally thank you so much Felix. I love you guys so much. Fighting!