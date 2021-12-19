Dear Oppa: Stray Kids fan explains how band has made her life more ‘cheerful’

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band Stray Kids. A fan from Sri Lanka named Devinya Harsha has reached out to the actor via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear stray kids oppa,

It's my first time writing a letter to someone whom I adore so much. So I'm not perfect in writing letters. I was introduced to you guys a year before and became a STAY and now I can't stop thinking about you and listening to your songs. I want to thank all the members from bottom of my heart. Thank you for being the reason I smile like an idiot all day. I'm grateful to you guys for always inspiring me. Stray kids existence has made my life more cheerful. Your songs brought more rhythm for my life. I hope I can meet you one day. And yes please come to Sei Lanka for a tour or for a show or for anything else. Sri lankan STAYS are waiting for our idols STRAYKIDS. You're the best boyz. I promise that I'll be a proud stay and I'll always root for STRAYKIDS till the END.I hope you guys will be healthy and more happier.

Love you.

From your Sri Lankan fan, well-wisher Devinya Harsha.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.