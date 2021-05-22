Dear Oppa: On Suho's birthday, an Indian EXO-L thanks the EXO leader for making people happy by 'existing'

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ananya from India dedicates her sweet letter to EXO leader Suho. Read her letter below.

EXO's beloved leader Suho aka Kim Junmyeon, who is currently serving in the military (enlisted on May 14, 2020), is celebrating his 30th birthday today, i.e. May 22. As expected, EXO's loyal fandom EXO-Ls from all across the globe are celebrating the Let's Love singer's special day. This also includes sending fan letters to Pinkvilla's Dear Oppa series.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ananya from India to Suho. Read her letter below:

Dear Kim Junmyeon (EXO Suho)

Saeng-il chugha Junmyeon (EXO Suho),

Myself Ananya from India.

I don't know how to start and where to start, there are so many things to tell, First I saw you in Exciting India and your cute, funny nature, the way you think about others all these things touch my heart after that I love your work as singer, actor, as an EXO leader too.

To achieve your dream you always do work hard, you have lots of ups, downs and responsibility in your life, after that you never lose hope and never forgot about your loved ones, your surrounding people and others too, I like the way you are. Always live like this Junmyeon, the kind-hearted person. Thank you for existing. You don't know but your existing makes someone happy every day, you're precious to this world.

Take care of yourself, be strong and be happy. Always remember you have a cute smile in this world. We EXO-Ls always there for you. You never be alone. I pray that on your every birthday you get lots of love and good wishes. Saeng-il chunga Kim Junmyeon.

Saranghaja.

Yours 'sincerely'

From Indian EXO-L

Ananya

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

