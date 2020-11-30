Dear Oppa: A teacher aka Kim Soo Hyun fan from Singapore says It's Okay To Not Be Okay star has heart of gold

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, a fan from Singapore revealed when she was drawn to Kim Soo Hyun.

Over the past few days, we've received letters addressing a number of Korean pop groups and K-drama actors. From BTS, GOT7 to Lee Min Ho and Park Bo Gum, our inbox is coloured in shades of love. Today we've received a letter from a Kim Soo Hyun stan in Singapore. Sreeparna Chakraborty reveals she's a teacher and a fan of the It's Okay To Not Be Okay star. In her letter, she reveals when she fell in love with the actor and deemed him as a person with a heart of gold.

Read the full letter here:

Dear Soo-Hyun Ssi,

I don't know if this letter will even be chosen for this column since you are not my 'oppa', although you are very 'dear' to me. (I hope the editor acknowledges that there are fans of all ages). Yes, I am your fan from Singapore, a teacher by profession, and I am a few years older to you.

I first saw you in "My love from the Star" and immediately fell in love with the amazingly talented Kim Soo-Hyun who had an enchanting smile. I am so proud and extremely happy that you have received yet another well-deserved Daesang award. The moment "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" started on Netflix earlier this year, I was ecstatic to be able to see you after a long time. I actually didn't watch the drama while it was aired and waited with bated breath (which was near impossible) for the series to be over. The day the last episode was aired, I ended up binge-watching the entire series twice and thus stayed awake throughout the night!

You are an amazingly talented person with a heart of gold. I can wish only the very best for you, more than I can wish for any other actor in this world. I am planning to learn Korean so that I can enjoy your dramas and movies without the subtitles. Please keep portraying different shades of characters so that we (your fans) can see more of your acting prowess. Stay healthy and stay blessed dear Soo-Hyun Ssi.

Love and best regards,

Sreeparna Chakraborty.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

