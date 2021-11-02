Dear Oppa: A teen Indian ARMY recounts the time when ‘Dynamite’ became the track that introduced her to BTS

BTS is undoubtedly the biggest band on the planet but they never let it show in their ways of living. The happiness they exude when achieving a new goal makes the ARMYs understand how humble they are. They also teach valuable lessons to their fans, giving them the strength and room to grow as good people, just like the ARMY writing this letter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rohini from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa

I have been ARMY since 2020 . I'm 14 years old. I started with the DYNAMITE song. I really loved that . In the beginning I didn't know who was performing on the song but soon I knew all of you and became an ARMY . And I started to like you and I don't even have any BFF but as I watch your videos I feel relaxed and I also share my secrets to you by looking at your pics . When I watch you and hyungs I get confidence and a type of comfort (relax) . Whenever I watch your motivating messages I always get charged up . Because of you I have concentrated on my studies (in study times). I know that you will think about me as an ARMY only but for me you are my BFF and motivator. Your words and songs really encourage me . I really enjoy BTS songs. The members are like my cousins. So much love for them too. I know that I can't meet you till 6 or 7 years because of my studies but when I become Doctor then I will come to South Korea to meet you and to give you medicine to become more cute . Hahahahaha ; I wish to God that you all (BTS) go even further and get all the achievements. Bless you all.

Borahae

Love from an Indian girl and from India

Rohini

Also Read: WATCH: ONEUS members look elegant and fierce in the mysterious MV teaser for ‘LUNA’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.