Dear Oppa: TREASURE’s music comforted and cheered an Indian TREASURE MAKER during those stressful days

TREASURE is a 12 member group was formed by YG Entertainment through a survival program YG Treasure Box and ever since, their discography has only had hits! Mainly known for their EDM and hip-hop tracks, the group has managed to live up to being a YG group. Their fandom, TREASURE MAKERS, are extremely proud of their hard work and determination towards their fans.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Meilem from India to TREASURE. Read her letter below.

Hi Treasure,

My name is Meilem from India. I'm your noona since I'm older than all 12 of you. I'm writing this to let TREASURE know that you have worked very hard and you are very talented. Sometimes I'm shock how at this age you can be so talented and you are surely an idols that kpop fans should look upon. I've always admired how Treasure continuously tell Teumes to study well. I'm very proud how Maknae line shows the example to student Teumes that education is important and one should not neglect their study. I've always admired how maknae line doesn't neglect their study despite their busy schedule. I'm a working adult trying my best to live. There are many working Teumes who are way older than Treasure. As a fan of kpop since 2008 I've barely seen many adults crazy over young idols but with Treasure I can guarantee it's different. Treasure has truly helped and cheered many working Teumes who are stressed with office work or any kind of job and of course every Times. I always smile and feel happy watching Treasure Map and every contents of Treasure. I hope many kpop fans and Indians will open their heart and love Treasure. I can guarantee you all that TREASURE is different. Let's grow step by step TREASURE. Looking forward to your comeback and Web drama - The mysterious class. Love you all.

