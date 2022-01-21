Dear Oppa: A Trinidadian V.I.P wishes BIGBANG’s G Dragon continues to ‘inspire, create and be great’

Kwon Ji Yong also known by his stage name G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the ‘King of K-pop’. G-Dragon officially debuted in 2006, as the leader of the South Korean group, BIGBANG, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dee from Trinidad and Tobago to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa Kwon Ji Yong,

I wanted to let you know I'm so impressed with you and all your amazing accomplishments. You have made a great impact on the K-Pop industry and paved the way for so many other great idols. I just want you to know that you've not only inspired the K-pop industry but you've reached many lives abroad. It is my dream and desire to one day meet you and bow before you to show my great gratitude and admiration for you. I know you may never read this letter, but even me just writing this makes me feel closer to you as if you were reading as I write this. My wish for you is to continue to inspire, create and be the great person that you are. I absolutely love you and can't wait for your return. May you continue to prosper and God continue to bestow blessings upon you.

Diamond

