Dear Oppa: A UK fan believes Ji Chang Wook came into her life like 'a breath of fresh air during the pandemic'

After delivering a hit with the thriller film, Restricted Call, Ji Chang Wook is all set to enthral us with not one but two (Korean and Chinese) dramas - The Sound of Magic and Mr Right. What's unique about Chang Wook, besides his princely looks, is his ability to be versatile when it comes to his wide acting range. From action and comedy to drama and even romance, the Backstreet Rookie and Lovestruck in the City star knows how to leave us in awe with every performance of his.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from the UK to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter (Note: The letter was sent on Jun 1, 2021) below:

Dear Ji Chang Wook,

Let me start by saying, thank you for your existence. You came into my life like a breath of fresh air during the pandemic. Ever since I have watched all of your work. I cannot tell you how much I love watching them. The way you emote every emotion, just blew my mind away. You are such a high-calibre, versatile actor and the range of acting you have is commendable. No wonder why you are followed by millions around the world.

Not only are you talented but also, you are so beautiful inside and outside. When I watch your interview and BTS, they even bring me closer to you. You are such a humble and pure soul. The way you care about the people around you gives so much joy and happiness. On top of that, you are so gorgeous that I can drool over you forever.

I am eagerly awaiting 'Annarasumanara' (The Sound Of Magic) & 'Restricted Call' which I am hoping to release soon. Wishing you all the best for your future project.

Loads Of Love,

Your Biggest Fan From U.K.

