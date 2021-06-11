Dear Oppa: A US AROHA talks about the joy Cha Eun Woo’s latest fanmeet gave her & expresses her love for him

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Hannah Huynh from the USA dedicates her sweet letter to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Some idols are meant to be more than just performers. So is the case with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. He started his entertainment career by first debuting in a minor role in a 2014 film and then debuted as a part of ASTRO in 2016. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy, innocent looks in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty and delivered hits such as Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and True Beauty. He has godly visuals with incredible vocals that make fans end up falling for him even harder!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hannah Huynh from the USA to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Oppa 차은우, (Cha Eun Woo)

안녕하세요, first off thank you. Thank you for loving AROHA as much as we all love you! I joined your “Just One 10 Minute-Into You” 4:00 AM PST, I made sure to set my alarm. It was amazing and I thoroughly enjoyed it and was so amazed with how talented you are with your honeyed vocals. Having not have met you in person yet but over a screen seeing you through this pandemic were going through, I couldn’t stop smiling. I can already tell that you have such great personality from the way you talk to others to the way you sing and act. When you smile, your eyes smile. When you sing it brings me so much joy hearing your voice. I know you’re doing great things and you’re going to keep on striving to do greater things in the future. Never ever stop believing in yourself and ASTRO. I hope someday you can have an in person meet with your loved fans across the globe and I hope you get to visit Hawaii, like you said you wanted to. I hope wherever you are in Korea that you’re staying safe, healthy and happy.

With much love, Hannah Huynh. Washington State.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

