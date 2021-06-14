Dear Oppa: A US fan recalls the time she fell in love with KDrama actors Jang Hyuk, Ji Chang Wook & Ha Ji Won

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Joey from the USA dedicates her sweet letter to her favourite KDrama actors Jang Hyuk, Ji Chang Wook & Ha Ji Won. Read her letter below.

It’s difficult to back out from the world of K-Dramas once anyone enters it. Korean dramas offer fresh storylines, characters, diverse themes and a lot more. Now blend all of these with the top-notch acting of Korean dramas! Jang Hyuk has been in many famous dramas such as Voice, Money Flower, You Are My Destiny and is widely recognised for movies Volcano High and Windstruck. Ji Chang Wook is also a talented actor who has shown his acting prowess in Suspicious Partner, Lovestruck In The City and more! On the other hand, Ha Ji Won is called as the ‘Hallyu legend’ and also an incredible action star majorly known for her roles in Secret Garden, The King 2 Hearts and Empress Ki!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Joey from the USA to her favourite KDrama actors Jang Hyuk, Ji Chang Wook & Ha Ji Won. Read her letter below.

Hello,

My name is Joey, I just thought I'd share my thoughts about K-Dramas. My entire family/friends and relatives are hooked by it. I live in Las Vegas so I really never thought or even was interested in watching those until I visited my family in The Philippines during pandemic. Our housekeeper was watching The Empress Ki one day and I happened to glance at the TV and since I love period dramas, I sat there for awhile and tried to watch it, mind you, the reason I wasn't interested in K-Dramas was because I don't like reading the subtitles and at the same time try to look at the character's face, I thought it was too much work lol, but after watching The Empress Ki, I'm hooked! I love Ha Ji Won now and Ji Chang Wook. I loved that TV series and now I follow Ha Ji Won on Instagram.

I watched ‘Chocolate’ which I also loved, K-2, One Spring Night and now I'm crazy about Jang Hyuk after watching him on You Are My Destiny!

Call me crazy but now I want to go to Korea to learn the language! I do want to see Jang Hyuk in person one of these years.

From,

Joey

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×