Dear Oppa: A US NCTzen conveys her love for Johnny; says her biggest wish is to hang out with him for a day

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Emily Fuller from the USA dedicates her sweet letter to NCT’s Johnny. Read her letter below.

The charming and talented American rapper Johnny debuted as a member of NCT in 2017 and it didn’t take much time for him to find his way into the fans' hearts. He was also speculated to actually join EXO first as fans dug up old photos of EXO training and saw Johnny or John Suh, drinking, eating and training with them! However, that’s old news. Now, the singer and rapper is steadily getting more popular day by day!

Dear Johnny Suh of NCT

My name is Emily Fuller and I'm from the U.S, like you but I'm in Florida. This is a huge long shot but because I am 15 and broke I have no way to physically see you and tell you my thoughts. I am one in millions of fans and I'm sure you get letters and such probably saying the same things over and over, I hope that my thoughts will seem unique and different. I've been a fan for 2 years now and though I regret not finding you sooner I can't change the past. You are a simple human being that has captured my attention and heart, though coming from a 15 year old that seems silly. My friends make jokes all the time of what they think I would do if I ever saw you on the street or in concert, we make up silly stories that we know won't happen but we can always dream together. But deep down I know that I might snap a photo or take a short video and try to walk away because seeing you in person let's me know you are actually real and doing good and are healthy, that's all I want. Though my biggest wish is to possibly hang out with you for a day or two I know it wouldn't happen because you have busy schedules and many fans. So I hope that if you see this letter you will know that you have another fan out here that wishes the best for you and the other members. I want you to stay healthy and don't overwork yourself and never do anything that makes you uncomfortable, I don't care if fans want it or the company wants it, all that matters is you safety and comfort. I don't regret the fact I pay more attention to you than anything else, because of you I found things that I love to do that I never imagined myself doing, you really are special to me, the way you smile, your silly jokes, the way you love making eye contact, the way you take care of the others, I'll be honest: I'm jealous of the others because they get to see you all the time, I wish I was them even if it was just for an hour or even 5 minutes. This letter is probably getting too long and I've barely touched the surface of what I want to say, maybe one day I'll be able to finish what I wish to say, but until then stay healthy and do what you love, have fun and get good sleep, make sure you eat well too. I hope your family is doing well too, I'm especially thankful to your parents for raising you, take care johnny, though it probably doesn't mean much to you, I love you.

P.S.

The long blonde hair on you is my favorite though anything looks amazing on you but you should really try different reds too the red you had before looked so good too, stay safe JohnJohn.

