Dear Oppa: A young Indian ARMY confesses that BTS’ V is ‘the cause of her euphoria’

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Akshaya from India to BTS' V. Read her letter below.

Dear euphoria ,

I hope that my dearest Taehyung is well and good while reading this letter from his craziest fan. To be honest, two years back when I didn't even know that there was something called bts whereas my friends used to always talk about you guys and your music,I would think that why these girls are just wasting time talking about some men who sing songs ...and i apologise for it now. But, it doesn't mean that I was your hater once upon a time ..I just never knew about you.But ever since I came to know about BTS and your songs..I just got addicted to them..and V aka kim taehyung....I have to definitely confess this to you that "YOU'RE THE CAUSE OF MY EUPHORIA... "that's why I've called you as euphoria in the beginning.your voice may be very deep ,rough and tough..but your heart is as soft as a cotton candy. I admire you every single moment. I saw a new world through your eyes .you made me stronger .you taught me life and I'm thankful to you forever...the day I meet you will be the most beautiful day of my life ..even if I die after that moment ..I'll happily accept my death..because I PURPLE YOU EVER AND FOREVER ..I'll pray the god for more and more success in your life and stay happier and stronger..saranghaeyo..

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.