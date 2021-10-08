Dear Oppa: A young Indian ARMY’s works hard to achieve her dream of meeting BTS’ V and Jimin

BTS’ ‘95 liners’- V and Jimin are known to be the goofiest duo of BTS and why wouldn’t they be? They are the charming and hilarious pranksters of the group and the rest of the septet can vouch for it. Two strong vocalists with sleek face structures and strong stage presence have become devastating heartthrobs that all the ARMYS love.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pushpam from India to BTS’ V and Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear taehyung oppa

My dream is to meet you someday and to have a handshake with you. oppa my English is not well so I hope you don't mind .oppa saranghae infinite I want see you to the rest of my life.your song is make me feel so so so much better when I feel I am nothing and I can't do anything but when I hear your song I feel I can do it you taught me how to do well at anything and love myself .when I start hear your voice it's make me calm and happy.you are so handsome in this world not only your face but also your heart is so much pretty in this world in my thoughts.i wish you are always happy .I know you are a part of biggest band in this world you do whatever you want but you are also a human so I wish your all dreams come true .I want you win a Grammy all year cause you and also your member of bts deserve this.you all teach me no one with perfection on anything your work and dedication to what your dream is make perfect you.you all teach me how to smile in all situations . when I see bts song it's make me happy and teach me how to fight with my negative thought in my mind .oopa I wanna meet you.i don't know how I met you but I sure I meet cauze you all teach me not give up in my at anything you know what oopa when I feel I can't do anything then I say to myself how I give cauze I army I don't give up .I want to learn korean because I love korean language .I like you oppa you are so much handsome and cute .I like your style .I also love jimin oopa .jimanah you are so cute .you know what oppa I like jimin .I will meet you and jimin oppa someday .jimin oppa teach me don't think about others just be yourself everywhere.i love jimin oppa his smile is so cute. sarenghae oopa jimin and taehyung oppa

