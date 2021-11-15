Dear Oppa: A young Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ Jungkook for her saving her and showing her the beauty of life

Jeon Jung Kook, born September 1, 1997, better known mononymously as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time. The second, a future bass song titled ‘Euphoria’, was released with an accompanying nine-minute short film on April 5, 2018, as the introduction to the third part of BTS' 'Love Yourself' series.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Naisha Gaur from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Hello to all the readers this is my open letter to my BTS Jungkook oppa

Dear Oppa

I don't know if you will see this but if you do i want to let you know how thankful i am . I am 12 year old Indian army 9 months ago I was in a serious depression . I had stopped talking to my family. I would always stay in my room only to take food .Then one day while watching youtube I came across butter. I searched it on google . Slowly I started listening to all your songs . It was Dynamite which would cheer me up . You got me out of depression. Now I am happy I love myself. I enjoy being with my family . but yes i am still an introvert type But i am happy its all because of BTS . I am braver than I ever was . I love BTS because they showed me it's not wrong to be unique, it's not wrong to be different .Oppa you are motivation for me. I loved to sing. I was in my school's choir but because of this pandemic...... .you know what kookie before i had no friends on my birthday it was just me, my brother and my parents no one else no calls of happy birthday i tried to be happy but i couldn't . Now I have & bff I don't care if they don't know my real name . They have given me a cute beautiful name which i love ARMY with 7 bff i also got a family A family who is as crazy as i am .a family who love me more than my marks . I love you bts & ARMY . You all inspire me to study hard and be successful no matter how hard it is. Thank you for saving my life , for showing me how beautiful life is . You are my strength, we are bulletproof together .You are my happiness, you are my everything I alway want you to be happy. Please take care of yourself and each other too

Maybe someday I will achieve my real dream of being in a kpop band and meeting you all in person until then I please remember we love forever no one can separate Army and BTS

Thank You

Naisha Gaur

India

Also Read: WATCH: SF9 members revisit their own versions of ‘Trauma’ in the captivating MV teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.