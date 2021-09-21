Dear Oppa: A young Indian calls herself ‘the craziest ARMY’ for loving BTS immensely

Every ARMY has an interesting story of how they discovered BTS. Most global ARMYs always find them by accident and get hooked on to their music, looks, personalities, etc forever. The relationship that BTS shares with their fans is extremely beautiful as they support each other through wins, vlogs, little trinkets, mentions in award speeches etc which further solidifies their bond.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Syed Adiba Hussaini from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

I'm... probably the most craziest ARMY. My love for BTS can be described in words.I think the only reason I survived 2020 was because of BTS. They have a very special place in my heart. Every member is a reason for a smile to be spread across my face. RM always motivates. Jin makes me laugh.Suga teaches me how to be SAVAGE. Jhope knows how to cheer me up when I'm at my lowest. And the maknae line always entertains me no matter what it is. I don't love BTS because they are handsome or because they are very famous. I love BTS because they are extremely hard working and they never I mean NEVER choose to give. And now see they are ruling the world. Tell me after knowing all of this how can I not be an army. I always feel proud to be an army no matter what People say. Well since I am an INDIAN ARMY I need to have a lot of patience because "sabr ka phal meetha hota hai''. My eyes are always waiting to see BTS. I really hope they can make it here as quickly as possible. Now the craze for BTS has also increased a lot. Not only me but now the entire nation is waiting for BTS. So basically I'm speaking on behalf of all the BTS INDIAN ARMY .Well I'm gonna keep my letter short and content. I'm waiting to see you guys.... hope to see you soon!!

Also Read: Special Presidential Envoys BTS deliver a heartwarming speech and perform PTD at the United Nations

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.