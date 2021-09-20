Dear Oppa: A young Indian fan loves Hwang In Yeop’s acting, voice and handsome looks

Hwang In Yeop, born January 19, 1991, is an actor, model, and singer. He began his career in the modeling industry before making his screen debut with a lead role in the web series ‘Why’ (2018). He rose to fame through his breakthrough role in ‘True Beauty’ (2020–21). He is also known for his roles in the television series ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ (2019) and ‘18 Again’ (2020).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Joydev from India to Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below.

Dear Yeop hyung,

Hello! I'm a fifteen years old boy from Odisha, India. I know you but you don't know me and haven't seen my face. I have seen your posters/photos in social media. I am a very big fan of yours. I love your acting, voice and Handsome looks. I hope that you and your family are doing good, healthy and safe. And also Happy New Year 2021 to you and your family. Hyung after watching your web drama W.H.Y, The tale of Nokdu and Freshman I fell in love with you at first sight. Having watched those dramas, I expected to see you in more dramas. I watched all your dreams including the top hit drama 'True Beauty'. I want Hyung/Best friend like you. Yeop Hyung!!! I love you a lot... And your acting, voice and Handsome looks. Your smile gives a look of a cute rabbit... Your eyes just give a look of a 'Bad boy' with good hearted-warming... Your voice gives a look of a nightingale bird... I really love you a lot and will always support you....I want to meet you and hug you! Congratulations for your achievements!! Hwang In Yeop Hyung!!!!!! Keep fighting !!

From,

A cute fanboy from India

Joydev

