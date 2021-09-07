Dear Oppa: A young Indian Minoz fell in love with Lee Min Ho through his beloved character in ‘Heirs’

Lee Min Ho has been the resident heartthrob of Hallyu Wave ever since its conception and still holds the same amount of love and respect because of his bright personality, chiseled looks and amazing acting skills. Any drama he has worked on has gotten an immense amount of success to the point where his upcoming dramas have really created a buzz in the scene. Like the Minoz today, many fans were introduced to their first on screen love through Lee Min Ho.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Prachi from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

To Lee Min ho,

Dear Oppa

Annyeonghaseyo !! I am Prachi (14 years old) from India and I am your huge fan.

It all started from your drama "Heirs". I loved that drama. Your acting in the drama was awesome. From that moment I made it my mission to complete watching all your dramas and movies. Although I am still in the midst of completing my mission. I have watched many of your dramas such as Boys Over Flower, The Legend of Blue Sea, Heirs and The King: Eternal Monarch. My favourite drama among these is "Boys Over Flower". You were incredible in BOF, I have no words to describe your amazing acting and style in BOF. I really liked your style as Gu Jun pyo. There is a scene in the drama when you turned cold towards your friends and Geum Jan di, on your mother's order, when they came to meet you in another city, that really made me so sad that I literally cried. I knew it was just a drama but I could feel how hard it was for you (Gu Jun pyo) to be ignorant towards F4 and Geum Jan di. In "Legend of The Blue Sea" and "The King: Eternal Monarch", you were so cool and marvellous. I really admire every single character you have played. I hope to meet you once in my life. Thank you so much for inspiring me a lot!! I am looking forward to your upcoming works. All the Best !! Stay Healthy!! Saranghaeyo Oppa

Yours true and dearest fan

Prachi

India

