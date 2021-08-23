Dear Oppa: A young Mauritian talks about her love for Park Seo Joon and his dramas

Park Seo Joon found success in the 2017 youth romance drama, Fight for My Way alongside Kim Ji-won. The television series was a major hit in South Korea and topped ratings in its time slot. The same year, he played his first big-screen leading role in action comedy Midnight Runners with Kang Ha-neul. Park Seo Joon won the Best New Actor award at major film award ceremonies such as the Grand Bell Awards and Korean Association of Film Critics Awards. In tvN's 2018 romantic comedy drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park starred alongside Park Min-young.The series was a hit and Park Seo Joon received positive reviews by critics for his performance, being dubbed the "master of romantic comedy" by Korean press.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tessa Ng from Mauritius to Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below.

Dear Seo Joon Oppa or Ajussi,

I am your 9-year old fan from Mauritius Island. My name is Tessa Ng, annyeonghaseyo. I first saw you when my mother was watching Hwarang and I immediately liked you. I asked my mother to let me watch all the kdramas with Park Seo Joon, so we watched What's wrong with secretary Kim (Aura!) I admire your singing talent too but some scenes are a bit scary for my age! I cried for you (Ko Dong Man) in Fight for my way and I loved She was pretty even if you were not too nice at the beginning. But don't worry I am sure you, the real Park Seo Joon is a very very nice person. I did not watch Itaewon Class yet because my mother says I'm too young but in a few years I will watch it. I wish I could marry you when I grow up! Saranghae!

From your little fangirl,

Tessa of Mauritius

