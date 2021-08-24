Dear Oppa: A Zambian Minoz is obsessed with Lee Min Ho’s movies like ‘a child obsessed over candy’

Lee Min ho is a talented actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman. He gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009). His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste, City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch. The success of Lee's television series established him as a top Hallyu star;he is the most followed South Korean actor on social media. Lee became the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shiprah Mbala from Zambia to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa

Actually I seriously can't believe that I am typing a letter to my number 1 celebrity Oppa Lee Minho... I've had this huge crush on you since I was a teen. The first time I saw you, was when you starred in boys over flowers. Since then I have been obsessing over the movies you're featured and starred in like a child obsesses over candy.The one thing I really like about you, is that you really know how to love and care for a person when you're playing your roles in the dramas. Even though I've not met you, I feel like I know you ........ There's a lot I want to say but I am so happy that I can't put how I feel into words....I'm just so happy I came across the email address I am sending to right now. You know Oppa, you've got the brightest smile, it can light up a dark room and it can definitely make someone go crazy. On behalf of all the minoz (your beloved fans) we really really love you Oppa!!!!!!!! And please continue being nice and cute Oppa....

Saranghae Oppa!!!!! Awwwww

Yours sincerely:

Shiphrah Mbala

