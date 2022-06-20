Dear Park Bo Gum: A fan thanks the ‘Reply 1988’ star for ‘coming back safe and sound’

South Korean actor and singer Park Bo Gum has gained recognition over the years for his diverse roles in various projects like ‘Hello Monster’ (2015), ‘Reply 1988’ (2015), ‘Love in the Moonlight’ (2016), ‘Encounter’ (2018), and ‘Record of Youth’ (2020). The actor recently celebrated his 29th birthday on June 16. (PLEASE NOTE: This letter was shared on June 15.)

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Nathalie Esmeralda to Park Bo Gum. Read the letter, below.

Dear Park Bo Gum,

Happy 29th International Birthday to you! Oh how I’ve waited for you for so long, now you came back strong, happy and more handsome than ever. Gone were the days when I would suddenly cry because I miss you. Thank you for coming back safe and sound. I wish you continue to have the best of the best in life. I am so proud of the man you have become and I promise that I will make you proud as your fan. No one and nothing can beat how sweet you are not even my favorite chocolates. I promise to love you, cherish you, respect you, to be your biggest fan, your best audience, your own private cheerleader, and a friend that will never stop challenging you as much as you challenge me to be the best. Keep up that gorgeous smile you have, it boosts our energy, self-esteem and confidence! I hope one day I can visit South Korea again, if not, come visit me in the Philippines or Australia and I will make your favorite Vietnamese spring rolls!

Happy birthday once again! Remember that so many people love you so dearly!

Love Always and Forever,

Nathalie