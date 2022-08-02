Dear RM: An ARMY from India calls the BTS member ‘the best leader’ in a lovely letter

Born Kim Namjoon, South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer RM made his debut in 2013, as the leader of the boy group BTS. The BTS member’s first solo mixtape ‘RM’ was released in 2015, followed by his second solo mixtape ‘mono.’ being released in 2018. By peaking at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 chart, RM’s second mixtape became the highest-charting album by a South Korean soloist in the chart’s history at the time.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Niti from India to BTS’ RM. Read the letter, below.

Dear Kim Namjoon [RM] Oppa,

Kim Namjoon, it's not only a name, it's an emotion to us (ARMYs). On hearing this name a picture is created in front of our eyes of a man with a good heart. The man who is also a leader and also a brother. Kim Namjoon you are the best leader as well as the best brother who takes care [of] each and every member. It's very heart-touching. Whenever I see you taking care of your members it makes me cry (the tears of pride, the tears of joy for being an ARMY). We can't think [of a] BTS without you. The way you carry so much responsibility and handle everything so well makes my heart explode with pride. Whenever the members do crazy things on the stage, you just stand and see them like [a] proud father - that melts my heart. There couldn't be a better leader for BTS than Kim Namjoon.

There is a saying that if someone fulfils their dreams, it becomes the dream of others. You did it, leader. You are now [the] dream of millions.

You guys are like a tree. You are the root of the tree and the members are the trunk of this tree. You all make a tree. The tree provides us shade. We get relief from the shade. Your songs and your golden words are the shade for ARMYs that comforts us when we go through hard times. I can feel the words and get motivated [when] you talk about life.

Your smile is the most beautiful thing ever [that] I ever saw. It touched my heart. You look so cute and adorable when you smile. So pure and bright and it makes you perfect.

I have a weakness for your dimples. The dimple makes you more special to us.

And obviously, I love how you RAP. The way how your expression and voice change when you rap, you sound great doing rapping, that makes me feel so proud and amazed again and again. I'm so glad that you stood up for your dreams and made them come true.

I have no brother or sister. Whenever I see you I feel like you are my older brother. I wish I had a brother like you who can support me, stand with me, make me smile, [and] make me feel better whenever I am upset.

You achieved your dreams at a very young age [through] your hard work. You are the inspiration for us, for the new generation. Wish you a very prosperous life ahead. I want to wish you all the love and happiness in the world, all of which you deserve. Keep smiling. ARMYs are always with you to support [you]. We are together Bullet-Proof.

From,

Niti (Jiniya), India