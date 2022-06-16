Dear RM: An ARMY sincerely thanks BTS’ leader for being honest with the group’s fans

South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer RM (born Kim Namjoon), is the leader of the group BTS. First becoming active in the underground Korean hip-hop scene under the name Runch Randa, RM was offered a spot at his current agency, BIGHIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment). In 2010, the record label started the production of a hip hop group, which debuted in 2013, diversified its music and expanded across genres. Today, we know and love that group under the name BTS, comprising seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Today’s sincere letter has been penned by Sruthi Odugu to BTS’ RM. Read the letter, below.

Dear Namjoon,

The sky is fresh like a purple cotton candy,

The warm breeze brushes my thoughts and clears up injustice,

Little birds chirping around,

a smile comes out in verse as I listen to your voice,

- Sruthi

I sincerely thank you for being honest with us. I'm glad you could pull out a terrible bubble of anxiety. Your precious smile relieves our anxiety. We understand your eagerness to shine brighter and boldly. Therefore, we will cheer you up forever. We want to be with you until the end. Because you are the ever-developing canvas of the dawn that paints such a vibrant purple hue in our lives and mind. Namjoon, you're a soul worthy of one hundred thousand praise. Your small actions have lifted many people out of depression, people loved themselves because of you, and you are the eternal light. To be honest, you always exceed our expectations. Do not be sad for a long time, because you have the most beautiful support system in the world (ARMY-BTS). We fail and raise. It's always okay if it's not okay, no matter what decisions you make in life, we'll never burden you with stuff, because it's a real ARMY that supports you. For me, you are an older brother who considerately taught me the value of life and love. I support you forever. Hwaiting! DO WHAT YOU WANNA, SAY WHAT YOU WANNA, THAT THAT WE LOVE THAT BABE”

- PSY — That That (prod. (& feat. SUGA of BTS)

With lots of love,

ARMY

Sruthi Odugu