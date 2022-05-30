Dear RM: A fan expresses pride in BTS ahead of group’s White House visit

South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer RM is the leader of the group BTS. Born Kim Namjoon, RM first became active in the underground Korean hip-hop scene, when he was known under the name Runch Randa. In 2010, after RM was offered a spot at BIGHIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment), the record label started the production of a hip hop group, which went on to become the group we know and love today as BTS.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Akshara from India to BTS’ RM. Read the letter, below.

Dear Joon,

I really can't express my gratitude in many ways to you and it's a pity, to be honest. So I just prefer letting my heart out by writing poems and letters in my notepad hoping that if I'll ever meet you, I'll lend them to you cause you're the safe place for them as well as me. I heard that you all are going to the White House and I think proud is an understatement now. I might sound biased but the path you took back in the days of leading this group without knowing the future will always be a huge and perpetual reason why you're my idol and why I respect you a lot. I won't say that I love you because the word love, though originally it was ineffable, nowadays is losing its meaning every day little by little and I don't want to mould my thoughts and feelings into something which has become so materialistic. In simple words, a common girl from India feels something for a normal boy from South Korea. The distance is surely a factor which determines my possibility to reach you but it's not necessary whether I'll meet you or not. The masterpieces in museums are kept away from human interventions because they're masterpieces. And no one's like them, no one's like you, at least in my eyes. I hope you'll genuinely start loving and appreciating yourself with confidence and with all your heart. Letting go of that one last thread of insecurity is next to impossible but I want you to keep trying because the day you'll be blinded by your own beauty, it'd mark the day of salvation for me. I wish you and other members a happy life ahead, and no matter what decision you take, if it's good for you guys, I'll support it till the last second of my life.

From Akshara

(India)