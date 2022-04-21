Dear RM: A fan from India calls BTS’ leader their inspiration

Born Kim Namjoon, South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer RM is the leader of BTS. RM first became active in the underground Korean hip-hop scene under the name Runch Randa. In 2010, after RM was offered a spot at BIGHIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment), the record label started production of a hip hop group, which went on to become the group we know and love today as BTS.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Priyanka from India to BTS’ RM. Read their letter, below.

Hello RM,

I am your biggest fan...and I am from India

I am writing this letter to you but I am not pro at it so ignore my mistakes.

First congratulations for your BBMAs nomination…

And I want to thank you because everytime whenever I would fall your thoughts helped me to get up and run again...because of you and BTS when whenever I wanted to disappear from this world you and your songs comforted me everytime…you are my inspiration and role model...I always admire you and BTS. Your love for other members and armys I really like that…

Thankyou for your motivation…

Borahae