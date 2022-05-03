Dear Sanha: An AROHA from Guatemala thanks the ASTRO member for teaching her to be happy

South Korean singer, actor and model Sanha debuted as part of the boy group ASTRO under Fantagio in February 2016. In 2020, he formed ASTRO’s first sub-unit along with fellow member Moonbin. Most recently, Sanha was seen on-screen in the KBS drama ‘Crazy Love’, which aired its last episode in late April 2022.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Emily Vicente from Guatemala to ASTRO’s Sanha. Read her letter, below.

Hello Sanha, how are you? I don't know how to write this letter but I feel happy doing it. During the years that I have been an AROHA I know that this is the best, thanks to all the members it has improved my life, but I especially thank you for being the person to whom I have been able to hold on and not fall. I remember my mom's words when she told me "how are you? I know you're very tired and that sometimes you can't take it anymore, you know I can't let you fall, I love you, little girl. Daughter, it's good that you met your stars and especially PPUPPU that's what you call it right? He makes you laugh a lot and I know they are a good example for you, don't walk away from them.” Those words did me so much good. THANK YOU. Hey you know you have to take care of yourself, right? Eat well and don't neglect your health...Thank you for being PPUPPU and teaching me to be happy, I want to make a promise but I think we both should do it, we must promise to take care of ourselves and not let ourselves be defeated and as you once said never give up, surrender can only be said when cutting a cabbage. Emi loves you even being millions away.

Attentively: Emily Vicente from Guatemala.