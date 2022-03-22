Dear Seo In Guk: A fan from India describes what draws them towards the ‘Doom At Your Service’ star
Singer, songwriter, and actor Seo In Guk won the first season of talent reality show 'Superstar K' in 2009, following which he made his breakthrough as an actor with the series ‘Reply 1997’ (2012). Most recently, Seo In Guk starred in the fantasy romance drama ‘Doom At Your Service’, in May 2021. His upcoming projects include the action thriller film ‘Wolf Hunting’, and the drama ‘Minamdang: Case Note’.
Today’s lovely letter has been by a fan from India to Seo In Guk. Read their letter, below.
Dear Seo In Guk,
I just want to say this, whenever I saw a drama of yours, I was surprised, such a great actor. When I saw the drama ‘’Doom At Your Service’ for the first time, I just kept looking, at how someone is so charming and so attractive. That mole under your eyes pulls towards you. Every time I see you, life seems so easy. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me a new reason to live. Your new drama - eagerly waiting for you, a cute fan of yours. Oppa, if ever this message reaches you, please inform me, I will definitely wait for your reply. Oppa saranghaeyo.
From India, Uttrakhand.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
