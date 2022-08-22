Dear Seo In Guk: A fan from India first found the ‘Café Minamdang’ star through the drama ‘Love Rain’

South Korean singer-songwriter and actor Seo In Guk competed in the first season of the singing competition ‘Superstar K’ in 2009 and emerged as the winner. Following this, he released his debut extended play ‘Calling’ in the same year. In 2012, he went on to make his onscreen acting debut through the drama ‘Love Rain’. Seo In Guk is currently starring in ‘Café Minamdang’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Anmol from India, to Seo In Guk. Read the letter, below.

Dear Seo In Guk,

I had seen you first in the drama ‘Love Rain’ from 2012 where you played the role of a singer. One thing came to my mind at the time and that was “cute”, and after ‘Love Rain’ I never followed you so much but after ‘Doom at your Service’ I became your diehard fan, and after watching it I saw all of your dramas at one go.

I am a civil service aspirant and during this journey your dramas make me smile and laugh, and currently, I am loving ‘Cafe Minamdang’ as well.

You are cute, charming and the most versatile Korean actor who can sing, make one’s heart flutter, and at the same time make one laugh through your humour.

Hope to meet you someday in person.

Saranghae Oppa

Love from India

Anmol