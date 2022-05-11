Dear Song Joong Ki: A fan from Malaysia has enjoyed the ‘Vincenzo’ star’s projects throughout the years

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki debuted as an actor through the 2008 movie ‘A Frozen Flower’. His breakthrough came in the form of a role in the fusion historical drama ‘Sungkyunkwang Scandal’ in 2010. The actor’s most recent role was in the series ‘Vincenzo’, which premiered on Netflix and tvN in February 2021. Song Joong Ki will be seen next in the crime thriller film ‘Bogota’, as well as a series adaption of the popular web novel ‘The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Pooja from Malaysia to actor Song Joong Ki. Read her letter, below.

Our Corn Salad, SJK

I've enjoyed all of your projects throughout the years. Such as Sungkyungkwan Scandal, Nice Guy, A Werewolf boy, Space Sweepers, Vincenzo and more. Let me tell you my likeness on [what I like about] all your shows. I like your gestures as Gu Yong Ha. I like your innocence as Chul Soo in A Werewolf Boy, I like your smart work as Tae Ho in Space Sweepers. I like your swag in Vincenzo. I like your hard work as Yoo Shi Jin in Dots. I like your talent as Eunseom in Arthdal Chronicles. I like your enthusiasm in Running Man. I like you being "a manly man without any pretence."

What I like more is your words:

"I could have never made it to such a position without the help of many others. I think the effort and hard work of my predecessors, staff members, and fans have contributed to such a result. Thus, I do have a sense of responsibility. I want to live up to my reputation as a Korean citizen, actor, and person. I will try my best to be modest but confident at all times." - Thank you for the kind words SJK. Your Ki Aile are here to support you for a very long time!!

Keep on doing what you are doing our "flower boy" Vincenzo

Pooja,

Malaysia