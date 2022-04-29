Dear SUGA: An ARMY calls the BTS member their inspiration

South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer, SUGA made his debut as part of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’, which is SUGA’s alias, adopted in order to differentiate his work from that of his work under the name SUGA. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributed over 100 tracks to SUGA as a songwriter and a producer, including soloist Suran’s song ‘Wine’, which won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan, to BTS’ SUGA. Read their letter below.

Dear SUGA,

Firstly I want to tell you that you are my motivation. You are my inspiration. Every time when I lose I don't get disappointed, I tried my best to stand up once again, only because of you!

Now I'm just 19 years old and this is a very crucial time for me to build myself. Your hard work and your inspiring songs made my life easier. We all know how you become the world's brightest star and BTS’ star. We really appreciate your work.

I want to tell you that from my heart, it's only because of you, once again I started looking at my life in a positive way. You are my favourite and my little meow!

SUGA, keep making beautiful smiles and beautiful songs. Every morning when I look at your beautiful smile my day starts with a lot of happiness.

Thank you for being my inspiration, my happiness. And I promise you that I will do my best in my life.

Keep going. Wish you a lot of happiness...

Love you SUGA (Min Yoongi) and BTS ...

One of your ARMYs

Sayali Kalukhe