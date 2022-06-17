Dear SUGA: An ARMY from Malaysia calls the BTS member ‘husband material’

South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer, SUGA is a part of the septet, BTS. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’, which is also SUGA’s alias, adopted in order to differentiate his work from that of his work under the name SUGA. His second mixtape, ‘D-2’, was released in 2020. The Korea Music Copyright Association presently attributes over 100 tracks to SUGA as a songwriter and producer.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Athirah from Malaysia to BTS’ SUGA. Read the letter, below.

Suga I want to say something... I think you have magical powers because you make me happy all day when I hear your song and I watch your dance and I also like hearing your rapping parts because that makes me wanna try it. You are the [most] perfect guy that I [have] met, you have talent, [are] cool [and] caring about all [the] members and [are] also husband material for all ARMYs. I hope I will meet you in real life, not in a dream.

Athirah, Malaysia