Dear SUGA: A fan from India thinks that everything the BTS member does has its own charm

Rapper, songwriter, and record producer, SUGA is a part of the boy group BTS. Also known as Agust D, SUGA dropped his first solo mixtape in 2016. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, ‘D-2’. In addition to producing and working on numerous tracks for BTS, SUGA is also known for producing tracks for artists Epik High, Heize, IU, PSY, and more.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Shalima from India, to BTS’ SUGA. Read the letter, below:

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of depression

Dear Yoongi/ SUGA/ Agust D,

I should say this to you... Otherwise, it will stay as a hard rock inside my heart. I was not a follower of BTS for a long time… I knew about your songs (and) dance and knew some of your names… But the real thing is, I found it difficult to have a connection with you guys… But I have had greater respect for you guys for the hard work and efforts you are taking and for your inspiring lyrics. And as time goes (on), what we can say (is that) it may be the game of nature or what we call destiny… I have come across many of you guys’ videos (on) Instagram. Slowly I started to search (for) your songs on YouTube. There I found how charming you guys’ personalities are. The way you guys sing, dance and everything is so super inspiring. I have to say this since I am a girl and into boys, firstly I fell for Jin (yeah, of course for his handsome face).

But soon, you became a mystery to me… like a mystery man… my eyes searched for you always… when I come across any videos of you, my (eyes) always wanted to see what's your expression and your words. And then my YouTube and Instagram started to recommend your funny videos and all… I, again and again, fell for you… You speak of wisdom... Actually, whatever you do, it has its own charm...Your rapping, your eyes, the way you interact, everything is so damn good… Yeah, I used to stalk you on YouTube, (and) from that I got a lot of videos about you… From that, I realised that there are many people out there in this world who like you and who wanted to see your chubby smile always…The songs you have written, the words in them… and everything will be followed by me always.

I am not here to say "Yoongi Marry Me"... instead I'm here to say I will forever stalk you and think about you... because for you only I started to watch BTS videos… And your love towards others made me a big follower of you all… I stan BTS… Pass my love for Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Kookie, V…

Thanks for being my good night pill for (the) last many days. I am much happier and (more) enthusiastic when I watch your videos… I know everyone will have a darker side, depressed stage and all... Nowadays I am passing through that stage of my life. I have just joined a gym and (at) first I thought I couldn't do it, my body is not ready to take this exercise and all… but then I think about you all... Because only hard work and determination made you who you are today… If this is not what I took from your life then what would be it… You guys have to understand that you people are inspiring and motivating a million in every fraction of time. So whenever you people feel down or anything just look around your world, in every passing second you people are loved by many out there…

It's okay to be depressed, it's okay to feel down, it's okay to have feelings like normal human beings… This is how our world is made and now you guys are a big part of all the tenderness and love this entire universe has...

Love you Min Yoongi…

By Shalima

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.