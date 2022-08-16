Dear SUGA: A fan from the US calls the BTS member their favourite rapper in a lovely letter

Born Min Yoongi, SUGA debuted as a part of BTS in June 2013. SUGA went on to release his first solo mixtape in 2016, titled ‘Agust D’, which is also another one of his stage names. A rapper, songwriter and record producer, SUGA is particularly loved for his songwriting and producing skills, and his hard-hitting flow.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Virginia Schleich from the US to BTS’ SUGA. Read the letter, below.

Dear Yoongi, Suga, Agust D,

I don’t know if this is a good idea or not but if there’s any chance you’ll see this, here it goes.

I’ll have to admit you weren’t my initial bias; it was RM. But as I explored more and more of BTS’ videos, I of course was lead into Agust D’s world and I fell hard and fast down the rabbit hole.

Honestly, you’re my favorite rapper. I did more and more research on you as time went on and discovered how much alike we may be. I’m from a small town, and didn’t grow up with much privilege or opportunity so reading about you and how you have worked hard to make yourself rise above, hits home for me.

Your personality had drawn me in beyond belief as that is what I tend to value most in a person. The sass, dry humor and way you get excited leaves me in stitches with a huge smile.

We are the same age and have similar issues when it comes to mental health, so something about your lyrics resonates deeper than you can imagine.

I’m sorry this is long, I have so much to say and writing is easier for me to do than actually speak, considering how shy I am in person and if I ever saw you-I don’t think I’d have the courage to speak immediately-much less say half of what I’m writing.

As a single mom with two kids, I’d never wanted to hug someone and thank them so much for what they have done for me mentally. The entire group had really changed my outlook on life and brings me joy; Hobi being a source of giggles (his personality is similar to mine), Jimin who is sweet and sassy and a cute little lovable person (like me! I’m INFJ he’s ENFJ so the same but different, HA!), RM being the lovable goof and good leader he is, Jin being funny and handsome and sweet, V who is suave and like a puppy at the same time and JK who is good at everything.

I studied music for a while before like [*life] had other plans. I can’t help but wonder if I had continued that maybe we would have met through those channels. You’re everything I wanted to be and everything I want in a person. I hope one day I find someone in real life that is as great as you are.

I can’t tell my whole life story, but just know we’re a lot alike and I am forever grateful for everything you and BTS have done for me from thousands of miles away. Maybe one day I’ll get to meet the lot of you and give the biggest hugs and in-person thank-yous.

I know you are [not] perfect people but you come close enough to me and I only dream of finding a forever person who makes me feel the way Bangtan does; especially you.

사랑해,

Virginia Schleich