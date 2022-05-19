Dear Suho: A fan from India hopes to meet EXO’s leader one day & tell him how much he means to them

Debuting in 2012 as the leader of the boy group EXO, Suho is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. The talented artist has starred in various dramas and movies including ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020) and more, and has also been active in musicals. Suho went on to make his debut as a soloist in 2020, with his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’. Recently, Suho released his mini album ‘Grey Suit’ in April 2022.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Avantika from India to EXO’s Suho. Read the letter, below.

Hi Junmyeon Oppa!

I'm Avantika from India. I'm a big fan of yours and I enjoy your music very much...Your music helps me to comfort myself and also inspires me to do something new every day. I wanted to write this open letter to tell you and everyone how much I love and adore you...becoming an EXO-L and a bunny citizen was the best thing that ever happened to me and I'll never regret that... You and EXO bring me joy and happiness, your acting skills are really nice too, I loved the K-dramas in which you starred in, like ‘How Are U Bread’ and ‘Rich Man’. I wish one day I can meet you and tell you how much you mean to me and how much you inspire me every day...You are such a humble, kind, caring and hardworking person. You are always so down to Earth and you always make sure to never hurt our feelings. I could never imagine that one day you would be such an important person in my life. Thank you for everything! "You shine like the stars, you light up my heart" Starting from ‘Sedansogu’, ‘Dinner’ to ‘Let's Love’, ‘O2’ and ‘Grey Suit’, all of your songs help me ‌calm my mind and stay happy. I hope in the future too you can keep on singing such lovely songs and keep on loving us like you do. WE ARE ONE! SARANGHAJA :)