Dear Suho: A fan writes a sweet poem for EXO’s leader

Debuting in 2012 as the leader of SM Entertainment’s boy group EXO, Suho is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. The talented artist has starred in various dramas and movies including ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020) and more, and has also been active in musicals. Suho also made his debut as a soloist in 2020, with his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Nathalie from the Philippines and Australia to EXO’s Suho. Read her letter below.

Dear Suho Oppa,

What a joy it is to be your fan! My name is Nathalie and I am from the Philippines and Australia. I wanted to write this open letter to tell you and the rest of the people how much I adore you in all aspects. You are definitely the best thing that ever happened to me. Thank you for being an inspiration to many people as always. You are the light that guided EXO’s path, as well as mine. I love the feeling of loving you despite the distance. I hope one day I get to hug you and tell you how much you have inspired many people with your hard work, perseverance and patience and that you are doing a good job in everything. I just want to let you know that you are indeed the funniest member of EXO. I vow to always love life with you and help you to love yours. Thank you for creating lovely music and for simply being you. Thank you for giving me this genuine bliss. You just always make my day brighter and I thank you for that. Suho Oppa, Let’s Love! 사랑하자!

K im Jun Myeon

I nspires me each and every day

M ighty he is for he

J uggles being an actor and an idol

U nconditional love is what he deserves

N ow and forever he

M ust be loved and appreciated

Y ou are the best, remember that

E ven in my lowest point you

O vershower me with your

N ice and bright smile

Love Always and Forever,

Nathalie