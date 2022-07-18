Dear Taemin: A fan calls the SHINee member a ray of ‘dazzling light’ in a heartfelt letter

South Korean singer, dancer, and actor Taemin debuted as a member of SM Entertainment’s boy group SHINee at the young age of 14, in 2008. Known as the ‘Idol’s Idol’, Taemin made his official debut as a soloist in 2014, with his first extended play, ‘Ace’. The talented artist’s latest release is his third Korean EP, ‘Advice’, released on May 18, 2021. Today, Taemin celebrates his 29th birthday.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Nuzo Onoh from the United Kingdom to SHINee’s Taemin. Read the letter, below.

To my ethereal Taemin,

You came into the life of this middle-aged African lady like a ray of the most dazzling light! Whoever said that K-pop is the sole prerogative of Gen Z has clearly never seen you, otherwise they would know that beauty in its purest, flawless forms, crosses all boundaries and is meant for the appreciation of all, regardless of age, race, gender, and nationality.

How did I know that after the trauma of losing the peerless genius of Michael Jackson, the universe would return him to us in an even more evolved and devastatingly spectacular state? But here we have it - Taemin! The new timeless gem!

As I fight my own personal demons today by watching your gripping performances as a distraction, I thank the universe for the precious gift of YOU.

As I stand before my mirror, practising the signature Taemin-hand-magic, I'm cracking up at the absurdity of my massacring of your magical hand-moves. It's the same beautiful hands that elevated "Pachinko" to stratospheric levels, and made your dancing the mesmerising magic it's become.

Taemin, you little fey wonder, you've brought such joy, laughter, and beauty into the mundane life of this older African lady, and I want you to know that so many diverse people around the world are rooting for you as you complete your military service.

I'm offering a silent prayer to the ancestors and the universe to keep you safe, strong, healthy and at peace, as you fulfil the rest of your military service and return to your adoring fans once again in glory and beauty. 조심하세요!