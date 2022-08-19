Dear Taemin: A fan from India addresses SHINee’s youngest member as the source of their happiness

Singer, dancer, and actor Taemin debuted in 2008 as a member of SM Entertainment’s boy group SHINee. Known as the ‘Idol’s Idol’, Taemin went on to make his official debut as a soloist in 2014, with his first extended play, ‘Ace’. The talented artist’s latest release is his third Korean EP, ‘Advice’, released on May 18, 2021.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Prabhjot Parmar from India to SHINee’s Taemin. Read the letter, below.

Dear Happiness,

You definitely deserve all the happiness and wonderful things in your life, as you don't know how much happiness you brought to my life. I have no words to express my love and respect for you. You have a very special and big place in my heart and FOREVER WILL.

The power and beauty of your amazing talent cannot be compared to anything. During my hard times, your beautiful voice took away all my grief. You are the ultimate source of my happiness. To an amazing person who has touched my life in so many ways, you deserve all the love in this world.

Love you infinite,

FOREVER A TAEMINT AND SHAWOL.

Prabhjot Parmar (India)