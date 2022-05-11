Dear V: An ARMY from India writes becoming a BTS fan was ‘the best moment’ in their life

BTS’ V is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He debuted in 2013 as part of BTS with their debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016. The BTS member’s 2021 OST ‘Christmas Tree’ went on to become his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Manasvi from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Hello Taehyung Oppa,

I hope you are doing well! I genuinely hope that you are taking care of your health and not overworking. I am an ARMY from India. First and foremost, I want to congratulate you for crossing over 40 million on Instagram. We all ARMYs love you! Personally, I like you not just because you're good looking and handsome but also because I connect with your personality more! Although, it was hard to choose a bias as I am OT7 but thinking of you was a special feeling. And I know many ARMYs would agree upon this! Becoming an ARMY was the best moment in my life. Moments without you all were not really heaven. I stretched it long enough, summing up, we all love you in loads! Only if a small Indian girl can meet you, is a bit overwhelming. If only this letter could reach you, not in person but through those millions of hearts who adore not only you but each and every member, you would know we love you all!

Manasvi

Delhi