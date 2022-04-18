Dear V: A fan calls the BTS member their ‘mood booster’

South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor Kim Taehyung, known professionally as V debuted in 2013 as a part of BTS, with their debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016. The BTS member’s 2021 OST ‘Christmas Tree’ recently became his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan to BTS’ V. Read their letter below.

Though you don't know me infact never will but it doesn't matter to me coz I love you more than anything. I'm one of your millions of ARMYs. You are my energy pill, my mood booster, my serotonin, my life and my everything. Whenever I am unhappy I remember you because nothing matters to me more than you. No matter how much I admire or see you it's not enough for me. I got to know about the meaning of love after I fell in love with you. The charisma you are having is adorable and that's what makes you unique. Your loving and caring nature towards kids, animals and other people makes me whipped for you more and more. I don't know whether I'll be able to meet you or not but I want to tell you how much I love you and what you mean to me. Your happiness, good health and success is all I pray for you. God please I want to meet the 7 purest souls, our 7 normal boys from South Korea.

Borahae.

방탄소년단.